Carson McHone – “Only Lovers”

Over the last several months, Carson McHone has been rolling out her new album Still Life. So far we’ve heard “Hawks Don’t Share” and the title track. Now, with the album arriving at the end of the month, McHone is back with another one.

McHone’s latest is called “Only Lovers.” Rather than a traditional quote about the track, McHone offered a line from Carson McCullers’ The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter: “Maybe when people longed for a thing that bad the longing made them trust in anything that might give it to them.”

Listen below.

Still Life is out 2/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.