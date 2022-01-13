Carson McHone – “Still Life”

New Music January 13, 2022 3:16 PM By Peter Helman

Carson McHone – “Still Life”

New Music January 13, 2022 3:16 PM By Peter Helman

Austin singer-songwriter Carson McHone announced her signing to Merge last fall with the release of the single “Hawks Don’t Share.” And today, she’s back to share more details about her upcoming third album, Still Life, which was recorded in Ontario with prolific Canadian guitarist and producer Daniel Romano.

“Daniel is a perceptive player, and his response was intuitive and organic,” McHone says. “Shadows sharpened and came to life as full vignettes that felt familiar in a magical way, a product of keeping things emotionally open. I think we picked up on things that were unwritten.”

“Still Life,” the record’s title track, is an impeccably crafted slice of twangy indie rock with a music video that McHone directed herself. “We drop in on a body in motion, in and out of the light,” she explains. “When language fails, and there is only the feeling, the body has to keep moving.” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:
02/24 Detroit, MI @ El Club*
02/25 Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar*
02/26 St. Louis, MO @ The Old Rock House*
02/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*
03/01 Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge*
03/02 Dallas, TX @ Ruins*
03/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
03/04 Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live*
03/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Lonesome Rose*
03/09 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress*
03/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
03/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon*
03/12 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place*
03/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*
03/17 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar*
03/18 Seattle, WA @ Substation*
03/19 Vancouver, BC @ Venue*
03/20 Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom*
03/24 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage*
03/25 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Lounge*
03/26 Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub*
03/27 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre*
03/28 Regina, SK @ The Exchange*
03/30 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*
03/31 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*
04/01 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
06/24 Mannheim, DE @ Brandherd*
06/25 Luzern, CH @ Suedpol Lucerne*
06/27 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub*
06/29 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje*
06/30 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg*
07/01 Groningen, NL @ Vera*
07/02 Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat*
07/03 Den Haag, NL @ PAARD*
07/06 Östersund, SE @ Storsjöteatern*
07/09 Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik*
07/10 Degerhamn, SE @ Carlas Café*
07/12 Stockholm, SE @ Galejan, Skansen*
07/13 Umeå, SE @ Droskan*
07/14 Karlstad, SE @ Karlstad Museum Pool*
07/15 Kristiansand, NO @ Ravnedalen Live*
07/16 Oslo, NO @ John Dee Live Club*
07/17 Löderup, SE @ Solhällan Löderup*
07/26 Krefeld, DE @ Kulturrampe*
07/28 London, UK @ The Lexington*
* w/ Daniel Romano’s Outfit

Still Life is out 2/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    11 hours ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest