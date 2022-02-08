Iggy Pop Wins 2022 Polar Music Prize

Harmony Korine

News February 8, 2022 9:57 AM By Chris DeVille

Iggy Pop Wins 2022 Polar Music Prize

Harmony Korine

News February 8, 2022 9:57 AM By Chris DeVille

The Polar Music Prize is not the Polaris Music Prize. We should establish this up front. Polaris is the one the Canadians give out to their country’s best album of the year. Polar was founded by ABBA manager Stig Anderson in 1989 in partnership with the Royal Swedish Academy Of Music. Every year the Polar Music Prize is handed out to one contemporary musician and one classical musician. Winners in recent years have ranged from Sting to Metallica.

This year’s Polar laureate on the contemporary side is Iggy Pop. An announcement on the Polar site reads as follows:

The Polar Music Prize 2022 is awarded to American rock icon James Newell Osterberg, better known as Iggy Pop. With his era-defining group The Stooges, Iggy Pop created furious rock music by blending together blues and free jazz influences with the roar of the Michigan automotive industry. With his courage, initiative and raw power, Iggy Pop paved the way for punk and post-punk. Groups like the Sex Pistols, Ramones, Blondie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division and Nick Cave all followed in his footsteps. As a solo artist, Iggy Pop has never slowed down, and has instead pushed this art form forwards for half a century. Iggy Pop is “the chairman of the bored” who portrays alienation in poetic language. A wholly unique artist who personifies and embodies what rock music is about.

If precedent holds, there will be an Iggy Pop tribute concert in June when he accepts the award in Stockholm. Polar has posted a five-minute video explaining Iggy’s win, as well as congratulations messages from John Waters and Jim Jarmusch. There’s also a video honoring Ensemble intercontemporain, this year’s winner on the classical side, who Stereogum readers might know from their work with Bryce Dessner. All of those videos are below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest