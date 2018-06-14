Watch Ghost & Candlemass Members Cover “Enter Sandman” At Metallica’s Polar Music Prize Acceptance

Winning the Polar Music Prize is a pretty big deal in the recording industry. Founded by ABBA’s manager Stig Anderson, the prize celebrates the “power and importance of music.” Last year, Sting and Wayne Shorter were the Laureates, and past honorees include Paul McCartney, Quincy Jones, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Max Martin, BB King, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Pink Floyd, and more big, big names.

Metallica are this year’s Polar Music Prize recipients. When they accepted the award, Lars Ulrich spoke about the transformative and healing power of music among other things. Deep Purple’s Ian Paice and Roger Glover also spoke at the event. Ghost frontman Tobias Forge, along with members of Candlemass and the Swedish duo Vargas & Lagola, performed Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to honor the winners. Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee collaborated for a cover of “Whiplash,” and Swedish multi-instrumentalist Loney Dear handled “No Leaf Clover.”

Metallica are donating the prize money to the All Within My Hands Foundation, a community-based organization that supports workforce education and the fight against hunger. Watch footage from the evening below.