The Beths – “A Real Thing”

Antipodean power-poppers the Beths have been heard on a few songs by Ducks Ltd., but they haven’t shared any new songs of their own since 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers. That changes today with the release of “A Real Thing” just ahead of the beginning of the Beths twice-rescheduled North American headlining tour. Lead singer Liz Stokes explains:

“A Real Thing” is a kind of anxiety dream. It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and US election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread. In NZ people sometimes use tyres and cement to build retaining walls by the water, to try to stop the land being eroded away as the sea encroaches. It doesn’t really work.

Listen to “A Real Thing” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater (SOLD OUT)

02/11 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (SOLD OUT)

02/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/15 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

02/16 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (SOLD OUT)

02/18 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) (SOLD OUT)

02/19 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/23 New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

02/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (SOLD OUT)

02/25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (SOLD OUT)

02/26- Boston, MA @ Royale

02/28 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/02 Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/10 Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/11 Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo (SOLD OUT)

03/12 Melbourne, AU @ The Night Cat (SOLD OUT)

03/27 Southampton, UK @ The Loft

03/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

03/29 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

03/31 Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

04/02 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon

04/03 Bristol, UK @ Exchange

04/04 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

04/05 Brighton, UK @ Concorde II

04/07 Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

04/08 Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

04/09 Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

04/10 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

04/12 Milan, IT @ Biko

04/13 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

04/15 Vienna, AT @ B72

04/16 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

04/18 Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/19 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

04/20 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/21 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

04/22 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/23 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/24 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

07/24 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace