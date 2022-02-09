The Beths – “A Real Thing”
Antipodean power-poppers the Beths have been heard on a few songs by Ducks Ltd., but they haven’t shared any new songs of their own since 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers. That changes today with the release of “A Real Thing” just ahead of the beginning of the Beths twice-rescheduled North American headlining tour. Lead singer Liz Stokes explains:
“A Real Thing” is a kind of anxiety dream. It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and US election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.
In NZ people sometimes use tyres and cement to build retaining walls by the water, to try to stop the land being eroded away as the sea encroaches. It doesn’t really work.
Listen to “A Real Thing” below.
TOUR DATES:
02/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater (SOLD OUT)
02/11 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (SOLD OUT)
02/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/15 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
02/16 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (SOLD OUT)
02/18 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) (SOLD OUT)
02/19 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/23 New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)
02/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (SOLD OUT)
02/25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (SOLD OUT)
02/26- Boston, MA @ Royale
02/28 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/02 Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/10 Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre (SOLD OUT)
03/11 Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo (SOLD OUT)
03/12 Melbourne, AU @ The Night Cat (SOLD OUT)
03/27 Southampton, UK @ The Loft
03/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)
03/29 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
03/31 Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
04/02 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon
04/03 Bristol, UK @ Exchange
04/04 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
04/05 Brighton, UK @ Concorde II
04/07 Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère
04/08 Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare
04/09 Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
04/10 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
04/12 Milan, IT @ Biko
04/13 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
04/15 Vienna, AT @ B72
04/16 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
04/18 Berlin, DE @ Lido
04/19 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar
04/20 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/21 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
04/22 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/23 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/24 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
07/24 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace