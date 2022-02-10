Fred again.. & India Jordan – “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)”

Last month, Fred again.. teamed up with Romy and HAAi for a new track called “Lights Out,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the producer is back with another collaboration, this time with fellow dance maven India Jordan, for “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2).”

“It was such an effortless joy working with India on this. We made it in like three sessions and finished it on the rooftop where I live,” Fred again.. said in a statement. “It was sick that like while we were working on it India could go and road test it when she’d play out and we ended up evolving the tune based on the reaction. We both wanted to make something that just honoured the feeling of hearing ‘u don’t want 2…..admit that it hurts you’ in a rave. That line really resonated with us.”

And here’s India Jordan on the collab:

The track started as a couple of stems from some old loops I had that I sent to Fred, last year – then I eventually went over to his a couple of times in December and we made the track together, accompanied by some lovely walks down the River Thames and lots of cups o’ tea. It was great to work with him, had lots of fun!

“Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)” is out now via Atlantic.