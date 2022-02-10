Fred again.. & India Jordan – “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)”

New Music February 10, 2022 10:45 AM By James Rettig

Fred again.. & India Jordan – “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)”

New Music February 10, 2022 10:45 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Fred again.. teamed up with Romy and HAAi for a new track called “Lights Out,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the producer is back with another collaboration, this time with fellow dance maven India Jordan, for “Admit It (U Don’t Want 2).”

“It was such an effortless joy working with India on this. We made it in like three sessions and finished it on the rooftop where I live,” Fred again.. said in a statement. “It was sick that like while we were working on it India could go and road test it when she’d play out and we ended up evolving the tune based on the reaction. We both wanted to make something that just honoured the feeling of hearing ‘u don’t want 2…..admit that it hurts you’ in a rave. That line really resonated with us.”

And here’s India Jordan on the collab:

The track started as a couple of stems from some old loops I had that I sent to Fred, last year – then I eventually went over to his a couple of times in December and we made the track together, accompanied by some lovely walks down the River Thames and lots of cups o’ tea. It was great to work with him, had lots of fun!

Listen below.

“Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)” is out now via Atlantic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    4 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Steve Albini Commends Insane Clown Posse For Owning Up To Problematic Lyrics, Says Joe Rogan Should “Step The Fuck Up” Like Violent J

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest