Stereogum comment section favorite Fred Gibson, who produces under the name Fred and releases music as the annoyingly punctuated Fred again.., has worked on records by huge stars like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Stormzy, and Burna Boy, and he was mentored by none other than Brian Eno. Fred produced “Lifetime,” the exceptional 2020 club track from the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, and today they’ve teamed up for another dancefloor filler.

“Lights Out” also features the London DJ HAAi, who remixed “Lifetime.” The new track was partially inspired by a wild night at Manchester’s famed Warehouse Project dance club in 2019. Although Romy initially wrote “Lights Out” with the xx in mind, the trio of Romy, Fred, and HAAi eventually began developing it into something all three artists could use as a set-closing anthem. It seems like it will fulfill those ambitions splendidly, and revelers in London will have the chance to find out tonight: The three “Lights Out” artists are throwing a rave tonight at a secret location.

Hear “Lights Out” below.