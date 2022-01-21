The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

According to J.I.D, the phrase “surround sound” refers to the environmental noises he focused on as a child to drown out the chaos of his home life, ranging from the quaint (ice cream trucks) to the chilling (gunshots). With the new single “Surround Sound,” he and his collaborators have created an environment every bit as vivid and ferocious as that neighborhood block. I’ve often wondered whether J.I.D, despite his obvious talent, is simply doing an impressive Kendrick Lamar impersonation, a notion supported by this track’s interpolation of “ELEMENT.” and its structural resemblance to “DNA.” But “Surround Sound” is too good, and J.I.D’s performance too commanding, to keep writing him off as somebody else’s understudy.



There’s so much to love about this song. Producers Nurі, Christo, and DJ Scheme lace J.I.D with a pair of incredible beats: first a smooth, tightly wound loop built from Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead,” then a woozy, bass-bombed wobble that artfully weaves in elements from the song’s first half. Baby Tate makes the most of her brief spotlight moment, cascading up and down the scale in captivating fashion and leaving us wanting more. 21 Savage once again shows off his mastery of this kind of soul loop — previously heard on “A Lot” alongside J.I.D’s label boss J. Cole — flexing all over the Aretha sample with the kind of casually menacing gun talk he made his name on.



As for the track’s leading man, he’s switching up flows like it’s nothing and toying with the English language on a level most rappers can’t approach. Sometimes it’s a marvelous flurry of syllables, like the way his voice goes skipping across the beat here: “We can fuck around/ Hit the music, baby, cut it down/ Hit a doobie while you do me indubitably, I feel like I’ma bust now.” Sometimes he sketches out a whole mural’s worth of imagery in a single sentence fragment, like when he boasts about having the “same posse since OshKosh B’gosh.” The complete package is just astounding — the kind of song that leaves you muttering damn. —Chris