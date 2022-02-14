THICK – “Love You Forever”

Back in 2020, the Brooklyn trio and Band To Watch THICK released their debut album, 5 Years Behind. Today, they’re back with their first song since then, “Love You Forever,” which the band wrote as a gift for a wedding last year. “It’s about unconditional love and getting through the hard times — knowing that love transcends all of life’s chapters,” the band said in a statement. “The song is meant to encapsulate the idea of loving your partners, your friends, and most of all loving yourself.” Seems appropriate for Valentine’s Day! Watch a video for it below.

“Love You Forever” is out now via Epitaph.