Sondre Lerche Namechecks Drake, Taylor Swift, & William Basinski On New Song “Avatars Of Love”

Sondre Lerche, Norwegian indie-pop veteran and Stereogum Christmastime covers pal, is rolling out a double album called Avatars Of Love. He’s shared the 10-minute single “Dead Of The Night” plus two other songs so far, and today he reveals the title track.

“Avatars Of Love” is another long one. Its runtime tops seven minutes, and Lerche crams that time with pop culture references. He explained them all at Flood Magazine, but to summarize, the song contains references to more than 25 artists, songs, and albums, including Taylor Swift’s evermore, the relatively obscure Drake loosie “Signs,” and William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops, as well as works by Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Groove Armada, Joni Mitchell, Blake Mills, Britney Spears, and more.

Watch the CJ Wallis-animated video below and see if you can pick them all out.

Avatars Of Love is out 4/1 via PLZ/InGrooves.