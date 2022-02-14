Sondre Lerche Namechecks Drake, Taylor Swift, & William Basinski On New Song “Avatars Of Love”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music February 14, 2022 3:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Sondre Lerche Namechecks Drake, Taylor Swift, & William Basinski On New Song “Avatars Of Love”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music February 14, 2022 3:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Sondre Lerche, Norwegian indie-pop veteran and Stereogum Christmastime covers pal, is rolling out a double album called Avatars Of Love. He’s shared the 10-minute single “Dead Of The Night” plus two other songs so far, and today he reveals the title track.

“Avatars Of Love” is another long one. Its runtime tops seven minutes, and Lerche crams that time with pop culture references. He explained them all at Flood Magazine, but to summarize, the song contains references to more than 25 artists, songs, and albums, including Taylor Swift’s evermore, the relatively obscure Drake loosie “Signs,” and William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops, as well as works by Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Groove Armada, Joni Mitchell, Blake Mills, Britney Spears, and more.

Watch the CJ Wallis-animated video below and see if you can pick them all out.

Avatars Of Love is out 4/1 via PLZ/InGrooves.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest