Last month, Harriette Pilbeam returned with news of her sophomore album as Hatchie, Giving The World Away. At the time, she also shared “Quicksand,” and we’d already heard “This Enchanted” way back in September. Today, she’s back with another new one, the album’s title track.

“‘Giving The World Away’ is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression,” Hatchie said in a statement. “We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”

Check it out below.

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian.

Hatchie - Giving The World Away [Coke Bottle Clear Vinyl]

$24.99

