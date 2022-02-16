Guerilla Toss – “Famously Alive”
Guerilla Toss previewed their upcoming Sub Pop debut Famously Alive last month with lead single “Cannibal Capital,” which we named one of the five best songs of the week when it came out. Today, they’re following that up with another new single, the record’s maximalist, explosively anthemic title track.
Frontwoman Kassie Carlson says that the song is about “living with purpose and excitement whether you’re famous or not, accepting your strangeness and thriving even if your successes look different than other people’s.” Her bandmate Peter Negroponte adds, “To me, ‘Famously Alive’ means flipping the notion of dying famously to living famously. I also like to think of it as a way to describe living through something traumatic and coming out of it a stronger, wiser person.”
Listen to “Famously Alive” and watch the appropriately colorful music video from Jonny Kosomo below.
TOUR DATES:
04/07 Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed
04/08 Catskills, NY @ Avalon Lounge
04/09 New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/13 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
04/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/15 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
04/16 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
04/17 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
04/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/20 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/22 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/23 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
04/25 Portland, ME @ Space
04/26 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
04/27 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/29 Queens, NY @ TV Eye
04/30 Queens, NY @ TV Eye
05/11 Washington, DC @ DC9
05/12 Kingston, NY @ Tubbys
Famously Alive is out 3/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.
