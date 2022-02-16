Guerilla Toss – “Famously Alive”

Guerilla Toss previewed their upcoming Sub Pop debut Famously Alive last month with lead single “Cannibal Capital,” which we named one of the five best songs of the week when it came out. Today, they’re following that up with another new single, the record’s maximalist, explosively anthemic title track.

Frontwoman Kassie Carlson says that the song is about “living with purpose and excitement whether you’re famous or not, accepting your strangeness and thriving even if your successes look different than other people’s.” Her bandmate Peter Negroponte adds, “To me, ‘Famously Alive’ means flipping the notion of dying famously to living famously. I also like to think of it as a way to describe living through something traumatic and coming out of it a stronger, wiser person.”

Listen to “Famously Alive” and watch the appropriately colorful music video from Jonny Kosomo below.

TOUR DATES:

04/07 Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

04/08 Catskills, NY @ Avalon Lounge

04/09 New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/13 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/15 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/16 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

04/17 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/20 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/22 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/23 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B

04/25 Portland, ME @ Space

04/26 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

04/27 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/29 Queens, NY @ TV Eye

04/30 Queens, NY @ TV Eye

05/11 Washington, DC @ DC9

05/12 Kingston, NY @ Tubbys

Famously Alive is out 3/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.