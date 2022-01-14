The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

You expect Spoon to be good. That’s their whole thing — the constant narrative of their consistency, and then like 10 years of course correction along the lines of “We’re taking them for granted because all anyone ever talks about is how consistent they are.” Regardless, you come to new Spoon material, especially after so many years away, and expect great things. That’s the basic standard you’re walking in with. When an artist like that shows up with something like “Wild,” it hits you with that euphoric sense that this is somehow better than you could’ve even expected.



It’s not just that “Wild” is a great new Spoon song — so economic it’s arguably over too soon, a drama-building rhythm in the verse giving way to big Britpop piano chords and an honest-to-god anthemic chorus from Britt Daniel, all of it approaching a synthesis of core Spoon-isms with little touches lesser heard in their music. It’s also that “Wild” feels like one of those times where a band reappears with an instant classic, so endemically them that it feels like it should’ve existed on a past album and will immediately slot in alongside earlier classics. (Shout out to commenter dansolo, who similarly said “Wild” was “such a perfect and perfectly Spoon-y song I almost couldn’t believe they hadn’t made it already.” Great minds, etc.) The fact that such a triumphant Spoon track also carries a certain not-dead-yet wanderlust, with Daniel singing “And the world/ Still so wild/ called to me,” only heightens the sense of this band never wavering or faltering and instead still finding their way to moments of magic. —Ryan