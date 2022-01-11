These days, it can be hard to come up with good reasons to get up in the morning. But here’s one: We’re getting a new motherfucking Spoon album soon! Next month, America’s most reliable indie rock veterans will follow 2017’s Hot Thoughts with their new LP Lucifer On The Sofa. Britt Daniel has described it as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” Back in October, Spoon announced the LP and shared first single “The Hardest Cut.” Since then, Spoon have covered the Beatles and David Bowie, but they haven’t released any more songs from that new record. Today, though, they’ve dropped one on us.

“Wild” is a shimmying strut, and it finds Britt Daniel confidently grunt-belting over tense, slow-building guitars and hard-pounding pianos. Spoon recorded Lucifer On The Sofa with Adele/Queens Of The Stone Age producer Mark Rankin, with Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen helping out, and “Wild” is a song with some serious heft to it. It’s a big rock song without the pretensions that load down so many big rock songs. It’s the sort of song that demands to be played from rooftops.

Spoon actually released “Wild” last month, with a remix from dub reggae producer Dennis Bovell, as a 7″ that you could only buy in indie record stores. But if you didn’t get your hands on the vinyl, you can still hear “Wild” today. Below, check out the cinematic black-and-white video from directors Brook Linder and Ben Chappell.

Lucifer On The Sofa is out 2/11 on Matador. Pre-order it here.