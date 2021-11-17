Spoon – “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” (The Beatles Cover)

New Music November 17, 2021 10:12 AM By Peter Helman

It’s nearly Thanksgiving, which means that it’s basically Christmas. Spotify is celebrating with new additions to its Spotify Singles: Holiday playlist from Spoon, Nao, Ashnikko, Misterwives, and more.

Spoon, of course, have their own new album Lucifer On The Sofa arriving early next year. We’ve already heard “The Hardest Cut.” And for Spotify’s holiday playlist, they decided to cover the Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again).”

“Recording ‘Christmas Time Is Here Again’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit,” says Spoon’s Britt Daniel. “And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever — pretty sure I’m counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER!” Listen below.

