Coachella Drops All COVID Precautions

David McNew/Getty Images for Coachella

News February 15, 2022 3:41 PM By James Rettig
0

Coachella Drops All COVID Precautions

David McNew/Getty Images for Coachella

News February 15, 2022 3:41 PM By James Rettig
0

Coachella has dropped all COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming 2022 edition of the festival. Last fall, fest organizers Goldenvoice announced that they would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccine for entry, though would still require a negative test taken 72 hours prior. Now they’ve changed their protocols again: Negative tests are no longer required, and neither are masks.

The same policy applies to Stagecoach Festival, which also takes place on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, CA and is run by Goldenvoice. “As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a recent tweet from Stagecoach reads.

The Health & Safety page on the Coachella website has also been updated. However, the fest notes that the protocol may change yet again “in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event.” It also includes the disclaimer: “There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

Coachella is set to take place over two weekends, from April 15-17 and 22-24. Stagecoach is set to take place from April 29 through May 1.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

2 days ago 0

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

2 days ago 0

Big Thief’s New “Red Moon” Video Captures The Live Take Heard On Their Spectacular New Album

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest