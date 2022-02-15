Coachella Drops All COVID Precautions

Coachella has dropped all COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming 2022 edition of the festival. Last fall, fest organizers Goldenvoice announced that they would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccine for entry, though would still require a negative test taken 72 hours prior. Now they’ve changed their protocols again: Negative tests are no longer required, and neither are masks.

The same policy applies to Stagecoach Festival, which also takes place on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, CA and is run by Goldenvoice. “As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a recent tweet from Stagecoach reads.

The Health & Safety page on the Coachella website has also been updated. However, the fest notes that the protocol may change yet again “in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event.” It also includes the disclaimer: “There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

Coachella is set to take place over two weekends, from April 15-17 and 22-24. Stagecoach is set to take place from April 29 through May 1.