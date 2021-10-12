Coachella Drops Requirement For COVID Vaccine

Back in August, behemoth concert promoter AEG Presents stated that come Oct. 1, the company’s events — such as Coachella, Day N Vegas, Firefly, Hangout, Electric Forest, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and others — would require full COVID vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results. Now, however, that appears to have changed — for Coachella 2022, anyway.

In an Instagram Story, Coachella, taking place next year over two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24), has posted the following statement:

After seeing firsthand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR Proof of full vaccination.

Stagecoach Festival, which is also produced by AEG and takes place in Indio, CA (from April 29 to May 1) posted the same message on their socials:

Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time. Can’t wait to see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/Hd5pFUEhYH — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021

This essentially means that anyone going to Coachella or Stagecoach next year who is NOT vaccinated will need a negative COVID test for entry. And vice-versa. In other words, you technically won’t have to be vaccinated to attend. Prior to this, AEG had been drawing a much harder line around vaccines, as opposed to its competitor Live Nation, which implemented a looser policy allowing artists to institute vaccine and testing requirements.