26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

8. Some acts are on their way up. Congratulations to Doja Cat, who was buried at the bottom of the fourth line on the 2020 poster and who has now vaulted up into the spot directly below the headliner. That’s a tremendous ascent. Maybe we should all be in racial chatrooms showing feet. Also, Big Sean! Goldenvoice is fuckin’ with youuuuu! For whatever reason, you jumped up a whole line. Anitta jumped up a line, too. Megan Thee Stallion, Rich Brian, and Daniel Caesar made slight upward moves.

9. Some acts are on their way down. Run The Jewels would’ve made perfect sense as direct support for their buddies in Rage Against The Machine, but Rage are off the bill now, and RTJ’s spot took a bit of a hit. Caribou, Kim Petras, Duck Sauce, and Chicano Batman all seem to have moved slightly down the bill.

10. Those small font sizes are really small. Maybe Coachella booked more acts, or maybe they just had to make room for “Swedish House Mafia” to be in gigantic letters, but those band names get into real magnifying-glass territory near the bottom. Condolences to Dear Humans, Miane, and Cole Knight. I’ve never heard of any of you, and the Goldenvoice powers-that-be have judged you to be the very bottom of the bottom on your respective days — names that require serious screen-squinting.

11. No Olivia Rodrigo. Our latest and greatest Disney pop princess is just now embarking on her first tour, but she seems like a natural for Coachella, and I’m genuinely surprised that she’s not on the bill. If I were Goldenvoice, I would’ve parked five different Brinks trucks on Rodrigo’s front lawn. I would’ve offered to buy back all the songwriting credits that she had to give away. Maybe next year.

Look: I’m an old man. I’m not going to Coachella. If I were going to Coachella, I would be one of the 12 people watching Spiritualized in what is certain to be a gigantic and empty tent. But I have a 12-year-old daughter, and she’s way closer to the Coachella demographic than I am. She looked at the poster, shrugged, and handed me back my phone. She was happy to see Beach Bunny and girl in red on there. She said that she’d be kind of interested in seeing Billie Eilish live. But if Olivia was on that bill, then she would’ve been genuinely psyched.

By that same token, most my kids’ favorites are not on the bill. Marina, booked near the top of the 2020 poster, is gone. Mitksi isn’t on there, either. (I would bet that Goldenvoice made Mitski a big offer and that she turned them down.) WILLOW, Clairo, and Mother Mother aren’t playing. My nine-year-old son doesn’t really have any favorite artists other than Lil Nas X and Rustage, a British nerd-rapper who’s all over YouTube with these seven-minute ciphers about anime characters. Lil Nas X was on the 2020 bill but not the 2022 one. Rustage is not booked. (Would Rustage work at Coachella? I don’t know! Maybe!) I know Coachella can’t exactly book the “macaroni with the chicken strips” meme on the main stage, but you’ve got to keep the kids interested!

12. It’s hard out here for indie rock. Phoebe Bridgers, way up on the second line, is the only artist near the top of the bill who could even vaguely be considered “indie rock.” (It’s a fine distinction, but Maggie Rogers is definitely not indie rock.) Spiritualized, Caribou, Hot Chip, Caroline Polachek, Japanese Breakfast, black midi, Nilüfer Yanya, and Yard Act are all playing, but they’re in little baby font sizes. Even a viral phenom like beabadoobee can’t get too far up that bill. Shout out to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who party hard enough to hang with the big dogs on this lineup.

Other big-tent indie rock acts who might’ve gotten a shot — the War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver, Big Thief, Spoon, Snail Mail, Angel Olsen, Perfume Genius, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Soccer Mommy, Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Bartees Strange, Phoebe Bridgers’ boygenius bandmates — are out. I’ve been wondering when Goldenvoice will finally fuck around and book Taylor Swift as a headliner, and the answer is: “Not right after Taylor Swift made two indie rock-adjacent albums.”

13. The rap bookings are fascinating. Coachella has been booking rap since the very beginning, but in its early years, most of the rap groups who played were in the underground-intelligentsia realm — stuff like the Roots and Jurassic 5. That has changed. The rappers high up on this year’s Coachella bill — “Ye,” Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Big Sean, City Girls, Baby Keem — are generally about as mainstream as it gets. (Run The Jewels are a different story, but they’re Coachella standbys; El-P played his first Coachella 19 years ago.)

Further down, the Coachella bill has plenty of critical-favorite types, but they’re definitely deep in the midcard. I wonder what it would take to move Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Slowthai, Dave, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and Maxo Kream further up the bill. (Brockhampton, J.I.D, and Isaiah Rashad, meanwhile, are all apparently bigger draws than I realized. Good for them!) Griselda’s font size is tiny, which might be more of an issue if we had a better idea who was and wasn’t a part of Griselda these days. Meanwhile, there are all the different rap undergrounds that aren’t represented at all. An act like $UICIDEBOY$ is huge, and they get booked at big rap festivals, but they’re not here. Maybe it has something to do with their audience not being all that, uh, upscale. A guy like Earl Sweatshirt has an audience that is upscale, but he doesn’t make party music by any stretch. He’s not here, either.

It would probably make sense to book mainstream-adjacent street-rap types like Playboi Carti, Polo G, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, or Moneybagg Yo; they’re all huge. None of them are on the bill. It might also make sense, in a different way, to book underground greats like Mach-Hommy, Wiki, Navy Blue, MIKE, Boldy James, Ka, Armand Hammer, Your Old Droog, Tha God Fahim, or RXK Nephew. They’re all out, too. The rap acts booked at Coachella are all, in one way or another, part of the establishment.

14. Goldenvoice has apparently bought stock in stoned, vibey R&B. Even without Frank Ocean on this year’s bill, space-soul wave is strong, with Daniel Caesar, Joji, Giveon, Ari Lennox, Snoh Aalegra, Omar Apollo, Steve Lacy, and Amber Mark in prominent spots.

15. Coachella is all-in on Spanish-language music. Grupo Firme and Banda MS, two big names in regional Mexican music, are way up near the top of the Coachella bill, and so are artists like Karol G, Anitta, and Natanael Cano. Those acts don’t have much in common musically, but it’s cool to see all of them on there. It seemed like a big deal when Bad Bunny and J Balvin got a big spot a few years ago, but these are deeper cuts.

16. Coachella is all-out on K-pop. The festival got a whole lot of press when it booked BLACKPINK and BIGBANG, but unless I’m just not recognizing somebody’s name, there’s no equivalent on this year’s bill. It’s crazy how BTS have ascended to transcendent stardom over here and how no other K-pop act has pulled that off on anywhere near the same level. Goldenvoice is no longer flirting with the whole K-pop power structure, and that seems to be its own kind of statement.

17. Punk! The Coachella team might’ve read all the trend-pieces about how pop-punk is coming back, but they didn’t book Machine Gun Kelly or all the different TikTok-baby versions of Machine Gun Kelly with obnoxiously spelled names. Coachella did, however, book a pretty good number of bands that are punk or hardcore or, at the very least, punk-or-hardcore-adjacent. Turnstile were a total no-brainer, but I’m still happy to see them on there. Congrats to them for becoming almost certainly the first band ever to play FYA and Coachella in the same year. Code Orange, IDLES, PUP, Mannequin Pussy, Amyl And The Sniffers, and I guess maybe 100 gecs fall into the same category. None of them are very high up on the bill, but they’re all there, and I bet they’ll all play fun sets. (Emo Nite is on the bill, too, and fuck that.) I’d love to see, like, Terror getting a Coachella paycheck, but that’s never going to happen, and it’s cool that some people from that world are on that level.

18. Danny Elfman’s set should just be a whole Nightmare Before Christmas thing. Danny Elfman put out an album last year. He’s out here working with Trent Reznor and shit. As a former new wave frontman, I’m sure he’s amped to play Coachella. But nobody wants stuff from Danny Elfman’s non-movie-score solo career. The music from A Nightmare Before Christmas, on the other hand? That shit is polling at 100%. Elfman is playing on the same day as Billie Eilish, who took part in his Nightmare Before Christmas shows last Halloween. This is a good sign. There are a lot of gothy theater kids out there. Give them something.