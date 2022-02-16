Back in June, Sally Shapiro — aka the Swedish duo comprising singer Sally Shapiro and producer Johan Agebjörn — released a new single, “Fading Away,” which came five years after what was meant to be their last-ever single, 2016’s “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.” Then, in October, the duo announced a new album, Sad Cities and another single, “Forget About You.” Around the holidays we got “Christmas Escape,” and now, the Johnny Jewel-produced album is set to drop in just a few days. Ahead of Sad Cities‘ release is another track, the dreamy “Dulcinea.”

“It’s a pep song for outsiders, that better times may come, you’re not just ready to shine,” Agebjörn says of “Dulcinea,” which is as transcendently ethereal as we’ve grown to expect from Sally Shapiro. Listen below.

Sad Cities is out 2/18 via Italians Do It Better. You can pre-order here