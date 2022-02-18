The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Throughout the music they’ve released so far, Fontaines D.C. have meditated on their Irishness, place, and how their identity has shifted. First it was watching the old Dublin fade away on Dogrel, then it was the dislocation and disorientation that came from rampant touring on A Hero’s Death. Now on Skinty Fia, they look back at their homeland with the viewpoints of expats relocated to London. “I Love You” might look like a love song on its surface, and in some ways it is, but it’s a complicated and frustrated love song addressed to the home left behind.



That, on at least some levels, means that “I Love You” is instantly a key song in Fontaines’ discography — billed as their most explicitly political song to date, it collides much of their past themes with relation to place. Fittingly, “I Love You” is instantly feels like a quintessential Fontaines song musically. The grey, reflective moods of A Hero’s Death remains, the song carried along by aqueous guitars. But there’s a rawness and intensity more akin to Dogrel coming back into play, too, the song gradually simmering and weaving until Grian Chatten’s intense final outburst. “I Love You” finds Fontaines at the peak of their powers, the gradual rising drama expertly deployed by a band dialed in and sounding better than ever; Chatten’s performance, in particular, is one of his best, wild-eyed and fraught but still controlled and precise in its inflections. “I Love You” is the kind of song that feels like everything this band has learned and experienced filtered into it, the kind of song you might’ve always been waiting for them to make. —Ryan