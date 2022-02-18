Kid Cudi & Nigo – “Want It Bad”

Kid Cudi & Nigo – “Want It Bad”

Last month, Nigo, the Japanese designer behind a Bathing Ape, announced the forthcoming release of his collab-heavy album I Know Nigo. Pharrell Williams is serving as the album’s executive producer, and it’ll reportedly feature contributions from rappers like Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, and Tyler, The Creator. Nigo already shared the A$AP Rocky collab “Arya,” and now he’s shared a track with Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi has been in the news a lot this past week — for his latest fallout with frequent collaborator Kanye West and for the videos of him performing onstage next to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow immediately after Burrow’s Super Bowl loss. The new Nigo collab “Want It Bad” is really just a Kid Cudi song — a thumping, moody club track built around Cudi’s emotive rumble of a voice. Pharrell produced the song, and he and Cudi are the credited songwriters. It’s not clear that Nigo actually did anything on this track.

On Twitter, by way of hyping up the release of “Want It Bad,” Cudi thanked his followers for their recent support.

Check out “Want It Bad” below.

I Know Nigo is out 3/25.

