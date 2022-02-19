Stream Conway The Machine’s Surprise Mixtape Greetings Earthlings

New Music February 19, 2022 2:53 PM By Peter Helman
0

Stream Conway The Machine’s Surprise Mixtape Greetings Earthlings

New Music February 19, 2022 2:53 PM By Peter Helman
0

Griselda’s Conway The Machine is releasing his new album God Don’t Make Mistakes, his first for Eminem’s Shady Records label, on Friday. But before that arrives, Conway has just dropped a surprise mixtape called Greetings Earthlings.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood… here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th,” Conway wrote on Instagram.

Greetings Earthlings features the previously released songs “John Woo Flick” and “Piano Love,” which were thought to be from God Don’t Mistakes, and the rest of the 14 tracks include guest appearances from Goose and Jae Skeese. Listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

4 days ago 0

Coachella Drops All COVID Precautions

4 days ago 0

Kurt Vile – “Like Exploding Stones”

4 days ago 0

Beach House – “Hurts To Love”

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Will Talk About Making To Pimp A Butterfly On A New Spotify Podcast That Launches Tomorrow

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest