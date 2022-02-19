Stream Conway The Machine’s Surprise Mixtape Greetings Earthlings

Griselda’s Conway The Machine is releasing his new album God Don’t Make Mistakes, his first for Eminem’s Shady Records label, on Friday. But before that arrives, Conway has just dropped a surprise mixtape called Greetings Earthlings.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood… here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th,” Conway wrote on Instagram.

Greetings Earthlings features the previously released songs “John Woo Flick” and “Piano Love,” which were thought to be from God Don’t Mistakes, and the rest of the 14 tracks include guest appearances from Goose and Jae Skeese. Listen below.