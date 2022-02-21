Claire Rousay Announces New Album everything perfect is already here

New Music February 21, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

Claire Rousay Announces New Album everything perfect is already here

New Music February 21, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

The San Antonio-based Claire Rousay, one of the best artists to emerge over the past year, has been keeping busy, most recently with her collaborative album with More Eaze, Never Stop Texting Me, which came out just a few weeks ago. Today, she’s announcing another new album, everything perfect is already here, which will be released in April. The album, which is made up of two longer compositional pieces, also features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). Today, Rousay is sharing a 5-minute selection from the album. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “it feels foolish to care”
02 “everything perfect is already here”

everything perfect is already here is out 4/22 via Shelter-Press. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Watch Anaïs Mitchell Perform “Little Big Girl” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

5 days ago 0

HEALTH & Lamb Of God – “Cold Blood”

5 days ago 0

Fontaines D.C. – “I Love You”

5 days ago 0

Beach House On Phantom Of The Opera, The Red Shoes, & More Of Their Formative Influences

5 days ago 0

Stars – “Pretenders” & “Snowy Owl”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest