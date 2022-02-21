Claire Rousay Announces New Album everything perfect is already here

The San Antonio-based Claire Rousay, one of the best artists to emerge over the past year, has been keeping busy, most recently with her collaborative album with More Eaze, Never Stop Texting Me, which came out just a few weeks ago. Today, she’s announcing another new album, everything perfect is already here, which will be released in April. The album, which is made up of two longer compositional pieces, also features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). Today, Rousay is sharing a 5-minute selection from the album. Check it out below.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/album/everything-perfect-is-already-here">everything perfect is already here by claire rousay</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “it feels foolish to care”

02 “everything perfect is already here”

everything perfect is already here is out 4/22 via Shelter-Press. Pre-order it here.