Battle Ave – “Fool”

New Music February 22, 2022 4:51 PM By Peter Helman
0

Hudson Valley dream-pop band Battle Ave are coming back in April with I Saw The Egg, their first new full-length album in seven years. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Maya,” “Leo” (with Laura Stevenson), and “Core,” and now they’re sharing another, the very pretty “Fool.” As frontman Jesse Doherty tells Consequence:

The bulk of the track was recorded about seven years ago, and it was the original version of a song on our last album called “Solar Queen.” When I started writing this album, I found the old demo — just a ton of MIDI drums and synths — and decided to repurpose it. This song dwells on a theme I tend to avoid — love, unabashed and awkward — but when I was writing the album I was planning a wedding and for a few minutes I wanted to make something that wasn’t so opaque, something that stepped away from the anxiety, insecurity, jealousy, and dread that my songs usually revolve around.

Listen to “Fool” below.

I Saw The Egg is out 4/1 on Friend Club/Totally Real.

Peter Helman Staff

