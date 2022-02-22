Gang Of Youths are releasing a new album, angel in realtime., at the end of this week. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “The Man Himself,” “Tend The Garden,” and “In The Wake Of Your Leave” — and today the Australian band are back with one final single, “Spirit Boy,” which features contributions from musician Shane McLean. The band’s Dave Le’aupepe explains:

We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed “rongoā” on me — a sacred healing practice. It was a transformative experience, and I’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said “you’re a wairua boy” — wairua in Te Reo means something like “spirit”.

Listen below.

angel in realtime. is out 2/25 via Warner. Pre-order it here.