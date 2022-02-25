Bloc Party – “Sex Magik”

Bloc Party are getting ready to release the new album Alpha Games, their first since 2016’s Hymns, at the end of April. We’ve already heard early singles “Traps” and “The Girls Are Fighting,” and now they’re sharing another new track called “Sex Magik.” According to the band’s Kele Okereke:

“Sex Magik” is probably my favorite song on the record. It’s about a memory that I’d completely forgotten that resurfaced a few years ago about a summer fling that I had. I was a teenager at the time and during that summer I felt like the veil had been lifted from my eyes. I saw the world in a completely different way. It was a short-lived affair but the effects of that summer have stayed with me for a lifetime.

Listen to “Sex Magik” below.

Alpha Games is out 4/29 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order it here.