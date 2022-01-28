Bloc Party – “The Girls Are Fighting”

Wunmi Onibudo

New Music January 28, 2022 12:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Bloc Party – “The Girls Are Fighting”

Wunmi Onibudo

New Music January 28, 2022 12:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In April, Bloc Party are set to release their first new album since 2016’s Hynms. We’ve already heard the ’00s-post-punk-revival single “Traps,” and now the band has shared another single from Alpha Games called “The Girls Are Fighting.”

Lead singer Kele Okereke says of the track:

There was no specific incident that inspired this song – it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals. I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments. I think ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory – someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them. I just wanted to capture that moment of going from naught to ten in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what Louise is doing on the tom toms.

Listen to “The Girls Are Fighting” below.

Alpha Games is out 4/29 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

    2 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    4 days ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest