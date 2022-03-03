Turnstile are, for my money, the best band in the world right now, and Demi Lovato agrees with me. These days, Turnstile are living on the road, which is good news for all of us. The band recently finished up a UK trip with Chubby And The Gang, and they just launched what promises to be a pretty amazing North American tour with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult. Along the way, Turnstile are using just about every opportunity to show out for hardcore on the highest levels. They’ll play just about every big festival this summer. Back in December, they made their TV debut with a stomp-ass Seth Meyers performance. And last night, they did it again, bringing their whole energy to the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Look: You’re not going to get the full experience of a Turnstile show on a late-night TV broadcast. That’s not possible. The Kimmel setup is a little different. The crowd in that studio got to move around a little bit last night, but it wasn’t like a proper no-barrier Turnstile show where five people would’ve jumped on your head before the first riff even kicked in. Still, the members of Turnstile are performers. They’ve got great songs, and they’re supremely fun to watch. We got to see that last night.

In the Kimmel studio, Turnstile played a four-song, 11-minute mini-set. (For plenty of hardcore bands, that would already be a full set.) On the show proper, they ripped through “Mystery.” As an online bonus, they did three more songs from last year’s monumental Glow On: “Blackout,” “Don’t Play,” and “Holiday.” The Kimmel footage not a viscerally charged experience like the Hate5six video of the Glow On record release show, but it still got me going this morning. Watch it for yourself below.

Glow On is out now on Roadrunner.