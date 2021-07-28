Turnstile – “Blackout”

They’ve done it again. Baltimore hardcore heroes Turnstile, who recently announced their fourth studio album GLOW ON after unveiling a surprise EP TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION, have released another single that makes the wait for the album even harder.

“Alien Love Call,” the lead single accompanying the album announcement, was a venture into slower territory with Blood Orange. In comparison, Turnstile’s new track “Blackout” is a return to their relentlessly addictive heavy, anthemic core. The momentum builds for the first minute before exploding into a satisfying, fast-paced chorus while Brendan Yates rightfully demands the attention he deserves: “Let the spotlight shine on me!” It’s the second song on the album, keeping the energy high after the bombastic “Mystery.”

Listen to “Blackout” below.

GLOW ON is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records.