Last month, cold-blooded rap legend Pusha T released the hard-as-fuck single “Diet Coke.” Kanye West co-produced the track with 88-Keys, and it’s a rare indication that Kanye West might still be able to occasionally make good music these days. Pusha performed the track at Kanye’s Donda 2 stadium listening-event thing last week, and he performed it again on TV last night.

Pusha was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, but he didn’t set foot in the Colbert studio. Instead, the show gave us Pusha performing “Diet Coke” in the middle of a blizzard. Get it? Because cocaine! This was clearly just a matter of Pusha rapping on a soundstage while fake snow blew around. That’s a goofy conceit, but Pusha remains fun to watch in every circumstance. There are not too many people who visibly and viscerally love rapping as much as Pusha T does. Here’s that performance:

In other Pusha news, he’s just shared his contribution to A Bathing Ape founder Nigo’s forthcoming album I Know Nigo, a guest-heavy compilation of big-name rappers. We’ve already heard the Nigo tracks with A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi. Pharrell Williams is the executive producer of I Know Nigo, and it would’ve been cool if Pusha’s song “Hear Me Clearly” reunited Pusha with his old Neptunes buddy, but that’s not what happens. Instead, Kanye West co-produced “Hear Me Clearly” with ThaMyind, Luca Starz, and BoogzDaBeast. It’s a cool, lurching song with some nasty Pusha lines: “Kilogram Kickstarter, push a brick harder/ Left my elbow in the pot, à la Vince Carter.” Listen below.



I Know Nigo is out 3/25. Fingers crossed for a new Pusha album sometime soon.