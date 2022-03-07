Kae Tempest – “No Prizes” (Feat. Lianne La Havas)

A month from now, the multi-discipline UK artist Kae Tempest will release their new album The Line Is A Curve which they recorded with longtime producer Dan Carey and executive producer Rick Rubin. The album features contributions from people like Confucius MC and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten. We’ve already posted the singles “More Pressure,” which features Kevin Abstract, and “Salt Coast.” Today, Tempest has shared another one.

On the new track “No Prizes,” Kae Tempest teams up with British folk-soul singer Lianne La Havas, who’s coming off of recent collaborations with Sons Of Kemet and Nao. On the song, Havas softly sings the chorus while Tempest, sounding quite a bit like the Streets’ Mike Skinner, paints incisive spoken-word portraits of three people getting through their lives. Check out the Thomas Alexander-directed video below.

The Line Is A Curve is out 4/8 on American/Republic.

