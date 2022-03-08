The Dead Tongues – “Little Lies”

Last month, Ryan Gustafson announced his new Dead Tongues album Dust. At the time, he also shared two new songs, the album’s title track and “Ticket.” Today, he’s back with another.

Gustafson’s latest is called “Little Lies.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

While recording “Little Lies,” I wanted to capture something that sailed and felt like electricity. Like the way a guitar sounds when ya just touch the strings with the amp turned all the way up. A subdued energy of sorts that kinda hints at its potential. I feel that kind of subtlety is exciting cus ya never know if the dam is gonna break or where the ceiling is. The lyrics were sitting in an old notebook for years. The song had seen a few renditions but none of them really ever stuck so I just set it aside and moved on. I ended up coming back around to them while writing for Dust and very quickly the song came to life again, fell into a new shape and felt fresh.

Check it out below.

Dust is out 4/1 via Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.