Real Lies – “Dream On”

A little over a month ago, recent Band To Watch Real Lies announced their sophomore album Lad Ash. Last year, they had previewed the release with a single called “Your Guiding Hand,” and upon announcement they also unveiled “An Oral History Of My First Kiss,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another.

Real Lies’ latest is called “Dream On.” A press release says the song is about frontman Kevin Lee Kharas finding “new love at Eternal, the lawless club night that Real Lies ran with their friends in Holloway, London.” “Dream On” also comes with a video directed by Jacek Zmarz. Here’s what Kharas had to say about the clip:

Most artists’ summer music videos end up looking like wet dreams or holiday adverts. I wanted to capture something more real about the English summer. The way it crashlands here one day and makes everything look absurd. It made me think of spending school holidays down the skatepark and seeing the local goths sweating through their dungeon master outfits. There’s a self-destructive loyalty to tribalism in that I find extremely admirable. So we broke into this abandoned mansion deep in the London shadowlands and shot it on the grounds. The song is also a love song, a song about sadness being brought out into the light. I don’t tend to write happy songs. But when you fall in love at first sight surrounded by all your best friends in a basement club on a humid Thursday night in July, it’s hard to remain neutral. Especially when you factor in the 2-for-1 deal on bottles of Canei.

Check it out below.

Lad Ash is out 4/22 on Real Lies’ own Unreal label.