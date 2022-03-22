PUP are releasing their latest album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, next week. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “Waiting,” “Robot Writes A Love Song,” and “Matilda” — and today they’re back with one more, “Totally Fine,” a tangled-up scorcher about feeling indecisive and out of control. “Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying/ And If I’m being real I don’t even mind/ Whether I’m at my worst or I’m totally fine,” Stefan Babcock sings on it. It comes with a music video directed by frequent collaborator Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux in which Babcock dons a Steve Jobsian turtleneck and pitches PUPTHEBAND INC.

Here’s Babcock on how “Totally Fine” came about:

We wrote ‘Totally Fine’ after a long creative drought. We all agreed to take a break from PUP during lockdown, to take some time to deal with our mental health and get some space from each other. After 3 months of not writing any songs, ‘Totally Fine’ was the first thing to pop out. It broke this creative dam wide open, just months worth of pent up frustration all smashed into this one song. After that, we ended up going on a bit of a tear and wrote the rest of the record really quickly. The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It’s so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it’s about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP.

Watch and listen below.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND is out 4/1 on Little Dipper/Rise.