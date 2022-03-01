PUP’s ambitious new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND is dropping on April Fool’s Day — exactly one month from now. The maniacally tense and brutally catchy Toronto punk band teased their new project with a pair of singles last fall and officially announced it with January’s “Robot Writes A Love Song.” Now they’re continuing the rollout with “Matilda.” It’s a downright power-pop seasoned with nifty little guitar parts, and it erupts into one of PUP’s patented howl-along choruses. Watch director Jefferson Dutton’s video for the track below.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND is out 4/1 on Little Dipper/Rise.