In January, Harriette Pilbeam AKA Hatchie announced her sophomore album, Giving The World Away, would be coming in late April. We’ve heard “This Enchanted” and “Quicksand,” and now Hatchie has shared another album track; this one’s called “Lights On.”

Written with album producer Jorge Elbrecht, the Y2K pop-minded “Lights On” has an equally slick music video, which you can watch below. “‘Lights On’ was one of the first songs written for this album and set me on a path of writing more honestly and personally than previously,” Hatchie says in a press release. “I don’t often write about physical attraction, but wanted to peel back the layers of a certain type of relationship. The video was conceptualized around a blend of our favourite sci-fi influences from the last 30 years relating to the title of the song.”

Check it out below.

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian.