Kid Cudi Announces Directorial Debut Film Teddy

Kid Cudi has been ramping up his film work in the past few years. He’s in X, the Ti West horror film that hit theaters last week, and he’s been attached to some more upcoming projects as well. Today, Kid Cudi took to his Instagram to announce that he’s been working on his feature-length directorial debut, Teddy, which will premiere on Netflix. Cudi will also write it and be the star, and one of the film’s producers is Jay-Z.

“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it,” Cudi wrote in his post. “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has.”

Here’s his full message: