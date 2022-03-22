Kid Cudi Announces Directorial Debut Film Teddy
Kid Cudi has been ramping up his film work in the past few years. He’s in X, the Ti West horror film that hit theaters last week, and he’s been attached to some more upcoming projects as well. Today, Kid Cudi took to his Instagram to announce that he’s been working on his feature-length directorial debut, Teddy, which will premiere on Netflix. Cudi will also write it and be the star, and one of the film’s producers is Jay-Z.
“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it,” Cudi wrote in his post. “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has.”
Here’s his full message:
Ok. I’ve been waitin to tell you all about this for a long long time. This year im directing my first feature film “Teddy” at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it. (MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit. If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song “Pursuit of Happiness” and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life. The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON. Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda and Netflix for seeing the vision!! The next chapter begins…