Harry Styles Announces New Album Harry’s House

Former One Direction member Harry Styles showed a lot of promise on his 2017 solo debut album, and he ascended to new levels of superstardom on 2019’s Fine Line, which yielded the #1 hit “Watermelon Sugar” — not the Harry Styles song I would have picked to go #1, tbh! Today he’s announced LP3: It’s called Harry’s House, and it’s coming in May.

Presumably Styles will be releasing some music from Harry’s House in time for his headlining sets at Coachella in mid-April. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him return to the SNL stage in May, either. In the meantime, all we have to go on is a May 20 release date, the above album cover, and a 40-second trailer released today. Watch that below.

Harry’s House is out 5/20 on Columbia. You can pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music here.