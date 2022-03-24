Tomorrow, Nigo, the Japanese designer behind A Bathing Ape, will release his new compilation I Know Nigo. Pharrell Williams is acting as the album’s executive producer, and it’s not totally clear that Nigo himself had much to do with the record beyond putting his name on it. The album features contributions from some of the biggest and best-loved rappers in the world, and we’ve already posted the songs from A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Pusha T. Today, Tyler, The Creator has dropped his video for his own I Know Nigo track “Come On, Let’s Go.”

“Come On, Let’s Go” is basically a comedy sketch in song form. Tyler co-produced the song with his longtime hero and collaborator Pharrell, and it’s less than two minutes long. Tyler spends the entire song complaining that a date is taking too long to get ready for a night out. The track itself is ominous and intense, and it may or may not be a joke. With Tyler, that confusion is nothing new.

Tyler directed the “Come On, Let’s Go” video himself, and it’s got a cameo from Pharrell. The oddly Hitchcockian clip basically just has Tyler acting out the lyrics — standing by a Ferrari, looking immaculate, and yelling into his phone that someone should hurry up and finish primping. But the clip ends with an ambiguous shot that could set us up for future Tyler adventures. Check it out below.

I Know Nigo is out 3/25.