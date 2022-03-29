Hater – “Far From A Mind”

Hater – “Far From A Mind”

David Möller

New Music March 29, 2022 4:54 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in January, Hater announced their new album Sincere, their first since 2018’s Siesta. At the time, the group also shared a lead single called “Something.” Earlier this month, we also heard “Hopes High.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Hater’s latest is called “Far From A Mind.” While “Hopes High” gestured towards the supposedly shoegaze-leaning direction of Sincere, “Far From A Mind” finds Hater back in their infectious, jangling indie sweet spot.

Check it out below.

Sincere is out 5/6 on Fire Records.

