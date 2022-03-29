Beach Bunny – “Fire Escape”
Yesterday, we published a cover story about the young Chicago rock band Beach Bunny, taking you behind-the-scenes of their sophomore album Emotional Creature. A few months ago, they shared “Oxygen” from it and now they’re back with another new single, “Fire Escape,” which is twangy and high-octane. Band leader Lili Trifilio had this to say in a press release about the album in general:
We are always changing, growing, and adapting – it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult – but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful – we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Entropy”
02 “Oxygen”
03 “Deadweight”
04 “Gone”
05 “Eventually”
06 “Fire Escape”
07 “Weeds”
08 “Gravity”
09 “Scream”
10 “Infinity Room”
11 “Karaoke”
12 “Love Song”
TOUR DATES:
04/07-09 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/10 Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
04/11 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
04/13 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
04/15-17 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
04/22-24 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/26 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/28 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT
04/29 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/30 Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
05/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/04 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge
05/06 Laurence, KS @ Granada Theatre
05/07 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex
05/09 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
05/10 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/12 Boston, MA House of Blues @ Boston
05/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
05/17 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT
05/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/24 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl @ Nashville
05/25 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/27 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.