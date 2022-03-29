Yesterday, we published a cover story about the young Chicago rock band Beach Bunny, taking you behind-the-scenes of their sophomore album Emotional Creature. A few months ago, they shared “Oxygen” from it and now they’re back with another new single, “Fire Escape,” which is twangy and high-octane. Band leader Lili Trifilio had this to say in a press release about the album in general:

We are always changing, growing, and adapting – it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult – but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful – we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Entropy”

02 “Oxygen”

03 “Deadweight”

04 “Gone”

05 “Eventually”

06 “Fire Escape”

07 “Weeds”

08 “Gravity”

09 “Scream”

10 “Infinity Room”

11 “Karaoke”

12 “Love Song”

TOUR DATES:

04/07-09 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10 Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/11 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

04/13 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

04/15-17 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

04/22-24 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/26 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/28 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

04/29 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/30 Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

05/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/04 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

05/06 Laurence, KS @ Granada Theatre

05/07 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

05/09 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/10 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/12 Boston, MA House of Blues @ Boston

05/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

05/17 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

05/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT

05/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/24 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl @ Nashville

05/25 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/27 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.