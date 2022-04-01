The big Wet Leg rollout continues. Next week, the extremely buzzy UK Band To Watch will finally release their self-titled debut album. They’ve already hit American TV hard, playing their breakout banger “Chaise Longue” on Late Night With Seth Meyers and on The Tonight Show. Last night, the band rolled through James Corden’s Late Late Show, playing a different song and still kicking ass.

On the show, Wet Leg played “Too Late Now,” another of their very catchy early singles. It’s not as immediate as “Chaise Longue,” but it still goes hard, and Wet Leg once again looked like they were having a blast playing it. For this performance, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers busted out synchronized spin-moves that came off like an idea that they had in the practice space a day before the show. They seemed to get as much of a kick out of it as the crowd. Watch below.

Wet Leg is out 4/8 via Domino. The band will drop their “Ur Mum” video on Monday.