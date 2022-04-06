Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.

“Neck & Wrist” is Pusha and Jay-Z’s first collaboration since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Before that, in 2010, they appeared on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track “So Appalled.” Chatting with Complex about his new project, Pusha sounded eager to get moving on its release: “I really want to get this album out. I want people to love it. Then I want to get onto the next because I’m on my next shit already.”

He added: “I’m always looking to heighten what it is I do in the rap game. This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is all about making sure that the subgenre of street rap is seen at the highest levels, and can compete with everything that’s popular. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.”

Listen to “Neck & Wrist” below. Jay’z verse references both Biggie Smalls and the sale of Tidal to Jack Dorsey.

UPDATE: On Instagram, Pusha has announced that his new album is called It’s Almost Dry, and he’s shared the dates of an upcoming North American tour. Check out those dates, along with “Neck & Wrist,” below.

TOUR DATES:

5/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

6/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

6/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

6/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

6/07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

6/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

6/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

6/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

6/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

6/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore

6/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

8/19 – London, UK @ All Points East