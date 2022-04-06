Gregg Gillis, the former mash-up master known as Girl Talk, has moved toward straight-up rap production in recent years. For his latest project, Gillis has brought together the circa-2010 blog-rap all-star team of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA, and he’s produced a whole collaborative album for the three rappers. The new LP Full Court Press is coming out on Friday, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “Put You On” and “How The Story Goes.” Today, Girl Talk and his collaborators have shared one more early single.

The new track “Ain’t No Fun” is built around a quote from Snoop Dogg’s extremely nasty 1993 group-sex posse cut “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None).” Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA never get as explicit as Snoop and his collaborators. Instead, they mostly just talk about partying with ladies over a funky, minimal, bass-drive Girl Talk beat that recalls the Bay Area rap of the early ’90s. In the video, all four of them have a good time at a party. It’s a mellow, charming, low-stakes little jam, and it works.

In a press release, Girl Talk says:

“Ain’t No Fun” is a flip on the concept of Snoop’s original, kind of from the female perspective of the titular line. I wanted to keep the production diverse throughout the project, while still maintaining a cohesive feel. This beat stands out in the context of the album because it doesn’t have a sample and uses a more minimal style. But I thought that with some of the specific sound design and the overall energy, it really connected to the project as a whole.

That same press release has Wiz Khalifa saying that “the blog era was just the beginning.” Check out the Kee & Bawwse-directed video below.

Full Court Press is out 4/8 on Asylum/Taylor Gang.