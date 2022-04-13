Wild Pink – “Q. Degraw”

New Music April 13, 2022 10:20 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Wild Pink – “Q. Degraw”

New Music April 13, 2022 10:20 AM By Chris DeVille
0

In December, nearly a year after releasing their gorgeous A Billion Little Lights LP, Wild Pink released “Florida,” an epic standalone single described by project mastermind John Ross as “the period at the end of the A Billion Little Lights sentence.” Today Ross is launching the band’s next era.

New single “Q. Degraw” is on the darker, heavier side of the Wild Pink canon, marked by steady pounding drums, an avalanche of distorted guitar, and vocals muttered through a cocoon of noise. “This song is about my experiences with some health problems and how an extremely stressful situation can sharpen your focus on what’s important in life,” Ross writes in a press release. “It’s also about how that stress can sometimes cause you to dissociate from yourself.”

On Twitter, Ross writes that Catherine Vianale of Winded contributed vocals to the track. Listen below.

Wild Pink have some full-band shows coming up:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

6 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

5 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

4 days ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

2 days ago 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Engineer Share Unreleased 1984 Outtakes

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest