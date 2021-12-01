Wild Pink – “Florida”

New Music December 1, 2021 12:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music December 1, 2021 12:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last February, Wild Pink released the A Billion Little Lights LP to plenty of critical acclaim. Now, the dream-rockers are sharing a new song to honor frontman John Ross’ home state of Florida. The song, appropriately, is called “Florida.”

Here’s what Ross had to say about the new single, noting how “‘Florida’ puts a period at the end of the A Billion Little Lights sentence”:

“Florida” is a love letter to the state I grew up in. It has a bad reputation, which is well deserved, but I think it’s also a misunderstood state. It’s got its own thing going on if you look hard enough, and the natural beauty there is unreal. Florida is a rewarding place if you spend the time finding its charm. I grew up listening to a lot of Florida bands like I Hate Myself and Shai Hulud, which was really formative for me early on.

This was the first song I wrote after a long musical hiatus during the lockdown. I had just gotten an upright piano for free on Facebook Marketplace and the piano loop was the first thing I wrote on it. “Florida” puts a period at the end of the A Billion Little Lights sentence, in my mind.

Listen to “Florida” below.

