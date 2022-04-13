Next month, Canada’s Hannah Judge, aka fanclubwallet, will release her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. We’ve heard singles “That I Won’t Do” and “Gr8 Timing!,” and now Judge has shared another cut from the album: “Trying To Be Nice.”

Over propulsive ’80s snare and a bright synth melody, “Trying To Be Nice” is a tight, catchy tune about self-doubt. “‘Trying To Be Nice’ was written over the course of a couple years,” Judge says. “The first half of the song includes lyrics I wrote on the Greyhound to my hometown after deciding to move back home, and the second half was written a few years later in a studio in the woods. Both parts of the song were written at different times when I was feeling really unsure of myself. It’s all about wondering what people think of you and questioning what you think of yourself.”

Listen below.

TOURDATES:

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

06/18 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage ^

06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory ^

06/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

06/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

^ with Penelope Scott & Yot Club

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL.