fanclubwallet – “Trying To Be Nice”

Ian Filipovic

New Music April 13, 2022 12:22 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Next month, Canada’s Hannah Judge, aka fanclubwallet, will release her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. We’ve heard singles “That I Won’t Do” and “Gr8 Timing!,” and now Judge has shared another cut from the album: “Trying To Be Nice.”

Over propulsive ’80s snare and a bright synth melody, “Trying To Be Nice” is a tight, catchy tune about self-doubt. “‘Trying To Be Nice’ was written over the course of a couple years,” Judge says. “The first half of the song includes lyrics I wrote on the Greyhound to my hometown after deciding to move back home, and the second half was written a few years later in a studio in the woods. Both parts of the song were written at different times when I was feeling really unsure of myself. It’s all about wondering what people think of you and questioning what you think of yourself.”

Listen below.

TOURDATES:
06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^
06/18 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage ^
06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory ^
06/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^
06/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^
06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^
^ with Penelope Scott & Yot Club

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL.

Rachel Brodsky



