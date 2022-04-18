MUNA Played “Anything But Me” On Ellen With A Strut In Their Step

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

News April 18, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

MUNA Played “Anything But Me” On Ellen With A Strut In Their Step

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

News April 18, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

I feel like you don’t see indie artists reclaiming adult-contemporary pop sounds as aggressively as they were in the 2010s, and maybe that’s a good thing on balance. But if you’re going to go full ’90s VH1, you can’t do it much better than MUNA did with “Anything But Me,” the latest and greatest single from their upcoming self-titled LP. (Yes, even better than “Silk Chiffon.”)

Lyrically, “Anything But Me” is a smartly written breakup song that manages to be tender and brutal all at once: “But it’s all love and it’s no regrets, you can call me if there’s anything you need/ Anything but me.” But what I like most about the track is the way it resembles HAIM’s immaculate “The Wire,” especially in the tense country-rock percolations that gives each song so much rhythmic energy. Performing “Anything But Me” on Ellen, MUNA leaned way into that rhythm, gracefully kicking and strutting their way through the song. It was a deeply charismatic performance from Katie Gavin and the gang.

Watch below.

MUNA is out 6/24 on Saddest Factory.

MUNA - MUNA [LP]

$22.98

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

3 days ago 0

Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest