Back at the beginning of February, Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos announced My Idea’s debut album CRY MFER. So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including its title track, “Crutch,” and “Breathe You.” The album is out this Friday, but first My Idea are back with one more.

The latest from CRY MFER is called “Lily’s Phone,” and it was quite literally inspired by Konigsberg’s phone. Here’s what she had to say about it:

“Lily’s Phone” was created in layers. I had made a voicemail with my friends announcing that this was, in fact, my phone, and that you should call me back. Nate heard this and made a track loosely based on the melody of the voicemail, except now the phone belonged to our friend’s dog who was trying to sell Nate drugs (I believe this is an actual dream Nate had). The final version of the song is literally about how I enjoy talking on the phone, which most people my age would not agree with. The rest of the song is made up of abstract facts about me and things going on around me, which is how I was writing at that time. It’s made up of catchy phrasing, swirls of words, and quickly changing topics because that’s where my brain was at at that time.

Check it out below.

CRY MFER is out 4/22 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.