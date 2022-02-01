My Idea – “Cry Mfer”

New Music February 1, 2022 10:07 AM By James Rettig

My Idea – “Cry Mfer”

New Music February 1, 2022 10:07 AM By James Rettig

Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos were behind two of the last year’s best projects, Lily We Need To Talk Now and Water From Your Eyes’ Structure, and the pair also teamed up under the name My Idea for a debut EP. Today, Konigsberg and Amos are announcing My Idea’s first full-length project, CRY MFER, which will be out on April 22.

It was recorded while the duo was going through a rough patch in their friendship, and the whole process of making it led both of them to quit drinking. “In the moment I thought I was needing a big life change and shift, like I had been stuck in something, and I was right, I just went about it in a very wrong way,” Konigsberg explained in a statement, continuing:

And now the thing that I’m needing, I’m getting, actually, which is through being sober and getting my life together. I was telling myself a lot of stuff through those lyrics that was subconscious. I thought I was talking to other people, but I was talking to myself.

Listen to the title track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Cry Mfer”
02 “Crutch”
03 “Baby I’m The Man”
04 “Lily’s Phone”
05 “Breathe You”
06 “Not Afraid Anymore”
07 “Yea”
08 “One Tree Hell” (Feat. Thanks For Coming)
09 “I Can’t Dance Part 2”
10 “Pretty You”
11 “I Should Have Never Generated You”
12 “Popstar”
13 “Yr A Blur”

CRY MFER is out 4/22 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest